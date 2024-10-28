Power line poses electrocution threat during accidental fire at Suwanee home, firefighters say

article

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled a house fire in Suwanee overnight. They said this incident was a perfect example of why curious neighbors should stay away from an active fire until first responders can make it safe. In this case, someone could have gotten electrocuted.

The crew said the fire, ruled an accident, started on the exterior. Luckily, no one was harmed.

However, the power line reportedly separated from the house, posing an electrocution hazard to everyone in the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled a house fire in Suwanee on Oct. 27, 2024.

"This is one of the reasons we ask people to stay away from the area," a spokesperson from the fire department said. "Our firefighters constantly practice situational awareness and communicate safety hazards to each other immediately."

It's not clear whether the separated power line was a secondary hazard or if that was what caused the fire.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this incident.