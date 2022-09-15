Suspects wanted for Budget Car Rental theft, investigators say

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects accused of stealing a car from a Budget Car Rental parking lot.

Police shared images of the men investigators believe went to the rental car lot on Thurnton Road in Lithia Springs and stole a black 2022 Chrysler Pacifica with a Georgia license plate: TFB 7514.

Police said the theft happened at around 4:55 a.m. on July 29. Police said the suspects tried to enter several cars on the lot before taking the Chrysler.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 678-486-1247 or kstauffer@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.