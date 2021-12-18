Suspects wanted for breaking into cars of Atlanta hospital employees

article

Atlanta police have released photos of the suspects wanted for breaking into vehicles of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital employees this past week.

CAR CRIMES IN ATLANTA ON THE RISE AGAIN

More than 30 cars were hit on Dec. 14 at the hospital’s employee parking garage during the early morning shift.

"I just worked 12 hours to help care for patients and my car was broken into in the middle of the holiday season," employee Telexis Nelson said. "I don't have any way to get home. How am I supposed to cover this?"

Police on Saturday released the images of the three suspects. Investigators said they were driving a silver 2022 Toyota Corolla, taken from the Georgian Terrace located at 659 Peachtree Street the previous day. That car was found about 12 hours after the break-ins at 174 Peachtree Park Drive.

Investigators want the public to get a good look at the faces and clothing of those involved in the car break-ins.

Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects could be eligible for a $2,000. Tipsters can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

