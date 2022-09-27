Suspects using stolen credit cards target Braselton gaming store, police say

Braselton police are searching for two suspects who used a stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars of Pokémon cards and other merchandise from a business.

The two unidentified men were captured on surveillance walking into the Inner Nerd store on Davis Street at around noon.

"They took a look around. They wound up going to our gaming side. They expressed interest in the card games and so on," said business owner Steve Reyna.

The Braselton business opened in January. The retail space is stocked with everything from sports memorabilia, to comic books, to specialty trading cards.

Reyna said the men told a store employee that they were dealers and wanted to purchase several boxes of Pokémon cards and other items.

"They mentioned that they had a business, and they did kind of selling card games and stuff," said Reyna. "We were led to believe that they did card breaks, box breaks which is opening up the boxes, the card packs and filming it. It is a pretty big community that does that on social media."

The suspects selected about $5,000 worth of the cards and other items, then paid for them with a stolen credit card.

Reyna said the store clerk received an alarming phone call about a half hour later.

"I got a call from my employee about the transaction itself. The card holder had called the store and asked if we did this transaction. Of course, we told them we did. And she informed us that it was her card unfortunately," Reyna said.

Reyna pulled the video from the surveillance cameras and called the police. He said insurance will not cover the loss, so he's out of the money and the merchandise.

"We just want to make the public aware, make the other businesses aware, specifically because if we were targeted, other businesses may be as well," Reyna said.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance video can contact the Braselton Police Department.