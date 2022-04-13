Suspects charged with robbing teen with knife, stun gun in Midtown, police say

article

Atlanta police released body camera video of an officer arresting a suspects for an armed robbery and aggravated assault against a 17-year-old girl in Midtown.

Police arrested 61-year-old Anthony Bernard Mitchell who has multiple aliases and arrests outside of the city as far back as 1981. Police said 26-year-old Shannon Bowe has one prior arrest in Fulton County for Cruelty to Children. Both were charged with Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony and are in the Fulton County Jail.

Police said someone reported a pedestrian robbery on April 6 near 771 Myrtle Street and officers found a 17-year-old girl and several witnesses.

The girl told police she was walking to a friend's house when a car approached her and a woman armed with a knife grabbed her and tried to rob her. A man got out of the car, armed with a stun gun and also tried to rob her.

Police said they knocked the girl down and began kicking her when she refused to had over her belongings. When bystanders ran over, the suspects left in their car. Witnesses described the car to police and gave them the tag information.

Police used license plate readers to find the suspects' car. Officers stopped the car near Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Joseph E Lowery Boulevard and detained the man driving the car and the woman in a passenger seat. The victim identified told police both looked like two people who robbed her.

Officers found some stolen items, a knife and an electronic stun gun from the suspects’ vehicle.

"We want to thank the Zone 5 officers for the quick response to the robbery call, their attention to detail, and the solid police protocol that led to the timely arrest of these suspects," an APD Facebook post said. "The city is safer with our officers on patrol and these two suspects behind bars. Job well done!"

