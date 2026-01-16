16-year-old charges in Marietta movie theater shooting: 'At least six rounds were fired'

The Brief A 16-year-old male faces adult felony aggravated assault charges for the Dec. 23 movie theater shooting. Police evacuated holiday moviegoers after at least six rounds struck the theater building and a parked car. Investigators have not yet determined the shooter’s motive or how the minor obtained the handgun.



A 16-year-old boy is in custody and facing charges as an adult after a December shooting outside a Marietta movie theater forced a mass evacuation of holiday moviegoers.

What we know:

The teenager turned himself in to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, according to the Marietta Police Department. The surrender followed the issuance of an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon for a single count of felony aggravated assault with a weapon.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2025, at the NCG Theater on Powder Springs Street. Police say at least six rounds were fired toward the front of the building, striking the theater structure and a parked car. No one was injured by the gunfire.

The gunfire sparked a massive law enforcement response from both Marietta and Cobb County officers as multiple 911 calls reported conflicting information about potential victims.

What they're saying:

"We had to stop theaters in the middle of showing a movie and systematically evacuate them, looking for suspects, victims, evidence," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy. "At least six rounds were fired toward the front of the building."

Investigators identified the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from the theater and surrounding businesses and interviewing several witnesses. While the teen is being charged as an adult, police are withholding his name due to his age.

The NCG Theater on Powder Springs Street remains under investigation after a shooting on Dec. 23, 2025, led to the arrest of a 16-year-old suspect. (FOX 5)

The news of the arrest, and the age of the suspect, left regular patrons rattled.

"That's pretty young. senseless. anybody could have gotten hurt," said Charlie Francois, who frequently brings his children to the theater.

What we don't know:

Marietta Police have not yet indicated what led to the gunfire or if the shooter was targeting a specific person or group at the theater.

It remains unclear how a minor was able to obtain the handgun used in the incident.

Due to the suspect’s age, authorities are continuing to withhold his name, even though he is being charged as an adult.

While the teen has been booked into the Cobb County Youth Detention Center, a date for his preliminary hearing has not yet been announced.

What's next:

Following his processing at the adult detention center, the teenager was booked into the Cobb County Youth Detention Center. Investigators noted they have not yet determined how the minor obtained the handgun used in the incident.