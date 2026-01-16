Who killed him? Police search for clues in Cameron Alexander Blvd homicide

article

The Brief Atlanta Police found a 44-year-old man shot to death inside a residence on Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard. Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for anonymous tips leading to an arrest in the homicide. Investigators have not yet identified a motive or released descriptions of any potential suspects.



Atlanta homicide investigators are asking the public for help as they search for answers in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

The man was later identified as Cortez Hodges.

The backstory:

On Oct. 12, 2025, Atlanta police officers responded to a "person down" call at 666 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW. When officers arrived at approximately 10:18 a.m., they entered the residence and discovered a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet commented on whether the victim was targeted or if the shooting was the result of a robbery or domestic dispute.

No descriptions of potential suspects or getaway vehicles have been released by the Homicide Unit.

What you can do:

Homicide investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen something or has knowledge of the incident. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).