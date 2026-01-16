Who killed him? Police search for clues in Cameron Alexander Blvd homicide
Atlanta homicide investigators are asking the public for help as they search for answers in the shooting death of a 44-year-old man in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
The Atlanta Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
The man was later identified as Cortez Hodges.
The backstory:
On Oct. 12, 2025, Atlanta police officers responded to a "person down" call at 666 Cameron M. Alexander Blvd. NW. When officers arrived at approximately 10:18 a.m., they entered the residence and discovered a 44-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet commented on whether the victim was targeted or if the shooting was the result of a robbery or domestic dispute.
No descriptions of potential suspects or getaway vehicles have been released by the Homicide Unit.
What you can do:
Homicide investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen something or has knowledge of the incident. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting was also used.