1 dead after shooting on Cameron Alexander Boulevard

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 12, 2025 7:08pm EDT
NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded around 10:18 a.m. on Sunday to a call about a person down at 666 Cameron Alexander Boulevard NW.

When officers went inside the residence, they found a 44-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

What's next:

Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Source: Information in this article came from Atlanta police. 

