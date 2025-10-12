1 dead after shooting on Cameron Alexander Boulevard
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded around 10:18 a.m. on Sunday to a call about a person down at 666 Cameron Alexander Boulevard NW.
When officers went inside the residence, they found a 44-year-old man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
What's next:
Investigators with the Homicide Unit responded and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from Atlanta police.