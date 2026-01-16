Police: Man told young siblings to ‘hide gun’ before deadly shooting in Norcross

article

The Brief Almauri Drummond faces second-degree murder charges after a child’s fatal shooting in Norcross. Drummond allegedly told the children to hide the firearm rather than alerting adults or securing the weapon. The suspect reportedly failed to intervene after receiving a video of the juveniles firing the gun.



Gwinnett County police have arrested a 21-year-old Forest Park man after a child was fatally shot earlier this month, investigators announced Friday.

What we know:

Almauri Drummond faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct following the Jan. 8 death.

Gwinnett County police officers initially responded to the 6000 block of Green Hill Drive regarding an incident involving two juveniles. Investigators say one of the children was shot and later died from their injuries.

According to the Homicide Unit, the children found a firearm and contacted Drummond, their older brother, to alert him. The juveniles then sent Drummond a video of them firing the weapon in their backyard.

Investigators say Drummond did not attempt to contact an adult or secure the weapon. Instead, he allegedly instructed the children to hide the firearm from their father.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the legal owner of the weapon found by the children or how they were able to access it.

While police confirmed the incident involved two juveniles, the age of the surviving child and their relationship to the victim have not been released.

It is not yet known how much time elapsed between Drummond receiving the video of the children firing the gun and the fatal shooting.

Police have not specified if Drummond is being held on bond or when his first court appearance is scheduled.

What they're saying:

Police officials noted that failure to properly handle or store firearms to prevent child access can lead to tragic outcomes and criminal prosecution.

What you can do:

The department’s Community Affairs Section is currently offering free firearm safety classes to the public. Residents can find more information or register by visiting GwinnettCounty.com/FirearmSafety or calling 678-442-6520.