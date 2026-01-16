Fulton County Jail nurse arrested for smuggling in marijuana, American Deli food

article

The Brief A contract nurse was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs, jewelry, and food into Fulton County Jail for payments. Authorities discovered the scheme through an incriminating note and surveillance footage showing the nurse distributing illegal items. The Sheriff’s Office fired the nurse and announced upgraded x-ray security at all jail entrances to prevent smuggling.



A former contract nurse at the Fulton County Jail is behind bars after authorities accused her of smuggling drugs and contraband into the facility in exchange for digital payments.

What we know:

Naomi Marie Anthony, 34, of Decatur, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. According to jail records, she faces a felony charge for obtaining, procuring, or giving an inmate tobacco products without authorization.

The arrest follows a sheriff’s office investigation into allegations that Anthony maintained an improper relationship with an inmate. According to an arrest warrant, the scheme was uncovered when jail staffers discovered an incriminating note. The note suggested that Anthony would bring marijuana, cigarettes, jewelry, and food from American Deli into the facility in exchange for Cash App payments.

Investigators allege that Anthony went to great lengths to bypass security, including hiding items in her private areas to avoid detection during entry. However, surveillance footage reportedly captured Anthony handing illegal items to multiple inmates.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat’s staff immediately fired Anthony from her position as a contracted nurse upon bringing the charges. In response to the breach, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced it will update x-ray detection machines at all jail entrances. Officials stated the new technology is intended to address the issue of contraband being smuggled past checkpoints.

What we don't know:

While surveillance video reportedly shows Anthony handing items to "a couple of inmates," officials have not specified if more individuals within the facility were participating in the Cash App transactions or receiving contraband.

The arrest warrant references payments made via Cash App, but investigators have not yet disclosed the total amount of money Anthony allegedly received or how long the scheme had been active before the incriminating note was discovered.

What's next:

As of Friday, Anthony remains in custody following her Thursday booking.