GBI: 3 suspects arrested, large amount of meth seized in Georgia traffic stop

An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies has ended with three suspects arrested and the largest methamphetamine seizure in a Georgia county's history.

Officials tell FOX 5 the two-month investigation came after investigators received information that 28-year-old Albany resident Matthew Bridges was distributing a large amount of methamphetamine in the city.

As part of the investigation, undercover officers bought methamphetamine from Bridges multiple times and learned that the suspect was receiving bulk amounts of the drug from somewhere in Atlanta.

On Friday, officers initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 19 in Lee County.

In total, investigators seized 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of marijuana, and $1,500. Officials say the drugs were going to be distributed in Albany and totaled 10,000 doses.

Agents arrested Bridges, 40-year-old Terrance Battle, and 26-year-old Quannesha Gatling as part of the investigation. Bridges is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, and failure to maintain lane. Battle is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute. Gatling is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

The investigation is ongoing.

