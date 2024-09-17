Suspected shooter barricaded inside Cobb County apartment, police say

Cobb County police and SWAT team members are in a standoff with a person barricaded in an apartment after a shots fired incident.

The standoff is happening at the Belmont Crossing Apartments on the 1900 block of Atlanta Road near Smyrna.

Officers first received a 911 call about a shooting around 3:48 a.m., Cobb County Police spokesman Aaron Wilson said.

According to Wilson, a group of people were hanging out drinking at the complex when members of the group got into an argument. When one person tried to leave, he said the gunman fired one shot at them.

When officers got to the scene, Wilson said they spotted the gunman peeking out of the door before the man "shut the door in the officer's face" and barricaded himself inside.

At this time, there were no reported injuries as officers continued to try to get the man out of the apartment without incident. Officers now have a warrant out for the man's arrest on aggravated assault charges.

At around 6:30 a.m., the SWAT team arrived at the scene to help with the operation.

Investigators have not released the identity of the barricaded man.

The apartment complex has been locked down during the operation. While residents are allowed to leave the area, officers are not letting them back in.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.

