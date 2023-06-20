Suspected serial shoplifter arrested in Peachtree City

Police in Peachtree City say they have arrested a serial shoplifter.

Officers accuse an Atlanta woman of stealing from four different stores in a single day.

Peachtree City Police bodycam show the inside that city’s TJ Maxx store looking for a woman accused of shoplifting at the neighboring Ulta store. Police say she is 31-year-old Roshanda Craig of Atlanta.

Once they have her in custody, police say they would find a surprising amount of merchandise that she had allegedly helped herself to that day.

In all police say they found well over a thousand dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise in her SUV.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

On that day she is accused of stealing from Sephora, Bath and Body Works, TJ Maxx at Ulta.

At Ulta, police say the management recognized Roshanda Craig’s from past shoplifting cases.

Police suspect Craig is a serial shoplifter. She has been charged in Peachtree City with felony shoplifting and police there say she has a long criminal history of retail theft.