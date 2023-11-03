Suspected drunk driver hits police vehicle at scene of shooting in Henry County

An investigation is underway in Henry County after a possible drunk driver crashed into a police vehicle at the scene of a shooting along Old Conyers Road about a mile away from Stockbridge High School.

Police say the person who was shot received non-life-threatening injuries, but they haven't released any additional information.

The police vehicle that was damaged belonged to an undercover officer, who does not appear to be injured but will be checked out at a hospital.

Outside agencies are being brought in to assist with the investigation.

Officials say they will release more information about both incidents later this morning.