Suspected arsonist arrested for Powder Springs fire

A man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection to a blaze in Powder Springs from late September.

After a thorough investigation of a fire that took place at a residence on Gaydon Road last month, 45-year-old Michael Lee Thomason was taken into custody.

Thomason is facing a charge of first degree arson.

He is being held at Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call (770) 499-3868.