Suspect who shot man on Riverdale Road in College Park in custody, police say

Clayton County police have identified a suspect they say shot a man in College Park last week.

Devantes Watson, 21, of Atlanta was taken into custody Tuesday for the murder of Eric Crane. Crane, 57, was found by officers on March 3 in the southbound lanes of Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park. Officers say Crane was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told police that a black male shot Crane before taking off in a vehicle.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Police activity along Riverdale Road on March 3, 2023 in College Park.

Watson was eventually identified as a suspect. He is charged with malice murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Watson was listed in custody of the Fulton County Jail on unrelated charges.