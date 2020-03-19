Suspect wanted in Hurricane Michael insurance fraud scheme

Cherokee County authorities are searching for a man suspected of being connected to an insurance fraud case related to Hurricane Michael.

Special Agents with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office said they are working to learn the whereabouts of 58-year-old Eric Chastain.

An Albany, Georgia business hired Chastain in October 2018 after suffering damage from Hurricane Michael. Chastain was listed as the owner of Nationwide Public Adjusters and was hired to handle an insurance claim. Chastain is accused of taking several checks for a total of around $217,000 from the insurance company instead of sending the payments to the client.

Chastain is wanted for two counts of Theft by Conversion for events that occurred in Dougherty County following Hurricane Michael.

Eric Chastain (Insurance and Safety Fire Commisioner's Office)

The role of public adjusters is to look out for their client’s best interests in the filing and handling of a claim, not to line their own pockets,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Chastain's location should contact investigators at 404-463-6363.