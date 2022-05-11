Suspect wanted for attempted carjacking at grocery store parking lot

article

Atlanta police are working to find a man who they say attempted to steal a car outside a grocery store.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a call at the Publix on 1250 W Paces Ferry.

According to officials, the woman was putting groceries away when she was approached by a man attempting to rob and steal her car. Both the suspect and woman began to scuffle, but she was able to get away.

The woman suffered minor scrapes from the incident but no items were stolen.

Officers say the suspect fled on foot.

Advertisement

An investigation is underway.