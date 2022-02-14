Suspect wanted in deadly Bibb County gas station double shooting, deputies say

article

Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for the deaths of two victims at a Bibb County gas station Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a Quick Serve Gas Station on the 500 block of Emery Highway.

According to investigators, deputies found 32-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford unresponsive in the parking lot of the gas station.

Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened before the shooting.

Officials describe the suspect as a man with a medium build who was wearing dark-colored clothes, a mask, and a hood over his face. He was last seen running down Womack Street.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

