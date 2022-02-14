Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Suspect wanted in deadly Bibb County gas station double shooting, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for the deaths of two victims at a Bibb County gas station Sunday night.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a Quick Serve Gas Station on the 500 block of Emery Highway.

According to investigators, deputies found 32-year-old Trey Marcel Smith and 27-year-old Debarius Devonte Sanford unresponsive in the parking lot of the gas station.

Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Investigators are still working to determine what happened before the shooting.

Officials describe the suspect as a man with a medium build who was wearing dark-colored clothes, a mask, and a hood over his face. He was last seen running down Womack Street.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE