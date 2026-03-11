Pedestrian struck on Cheshire Bridge Road Wednesday morning

The Brief A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in Fulton, prompting a total closure of Cheshire Bridge Road. Atlanta police have cordoned off the area near the Helios apartment complex as they investigate the circumstances of the collision. The driver involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, while officials advise commuters to find alternate routes.



A busy stretch of Cheshire Bridge Road was shut down early Wednesday morning following a predawn collision that left a pedestrian injured.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. near the Helios apartment complex, a high-traffic area situated between Buford Highway and the Lavista-Lindbergh intersection. According to Atlanta police, a person was struck by a vehicle in the roadway just before the Interstate 85 access point.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is currently working with investigators to piece together the cause of the impact. Police described those involved in the vehicle as being "shaken up" by the incident.

Atlanta police have cordoned off the stretch of roadway, and there is currently no estimated time for when the lanes will reopen. Authorities are urging morning commuters to seek alternate routes as the investigation continues and the roadway remains blocked to all traffic.

What we don't know:

No information has been released regarding the condition of the pedestrian or the identity of those involved.

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.