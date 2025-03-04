Suspect took shower after breaking into Gwinnett County home, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect accused of a strange act of personal hygiene during a burglary.
Police have shared photos of the older man hoping that someone can help identify him.
What we know:
Officials say the break-in happened at around 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 5 at a home on Cannings Lake Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
According to police, the man entered the home through an unlocked door and took a shower.
The man fled the scene when he was confronted by the homeowner and took with him a copy of the home's key, a lighter, and knife, investigators say.
Police described the suspect as an older white man with a slender build and a tattoo on his upper right arm.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Gwinnett County Police Department.