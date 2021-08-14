Suspect on the run after deadly shooting at English Avenue home

Police believe an argument lead to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Andrew J. Hairston Place, just south of Neal Street just after 10 a.m. to a report of a person shot.

Atlanta police said officers found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a gray sedan. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

