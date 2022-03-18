Atlanta fire investigators work to ID person of interest in Midtown dorm arson

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify a person of interest connected to an act of arson.

A fire broke out in the 800 block of Spring Street on October 10, 2021 at the Square on Fifth building. According to officials, the Midtown building is a mixed-use commercial and dorm building.

Investigators said the person of interest went into the building's lobby and was seen on video attempting to access other areas. The man was unable to enter other parts of the building because he did not have a key fob.

At some point the man appeared to notice the building's cameras and went into a bathroom. The man had a book bag in his hand as he entered the restroom, authorities confirmed.

Fire investigators are working to ID the man captured on surveillance video. (Atlanta Fire Rescue Department)

Fire officials later learned a "A pile of clothes was deliberately set on fire on the bathroom floor." The fire was extinguished by a sprinkler.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest should contact the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department at 404-546-7055.

