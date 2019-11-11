Suspect in death of CAU student to make first court appearance

A woman accused of killing Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday morning.

Jordyn Jones and her boyfriend, Barron Brantley, are charged with Crawford's murder. According to police, Crawford told officers Brantley sexually assaulted her just days before she was killed.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said the case was "absolutely heartbreaking” during a press briefing on Friday afternoon after learning of Crawford's death. Chief Shields said the 21-year-old's body was found in a DeKalb County park along Columbia Drive one week after her family reported she was missing.

Investigators were led to the location by one of the suspects.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jordyn Jones (Fulton County Sheriff's Office )

RELATED: Police continue search for missing Atlanta woman

Chief Shields said investigators have not fully nailed down a motive, but Crawford did file a report with Atlanta police on Oct. 27 for unwanted touching and kissing by Brantley.

“In the report, Alexis described unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley,” said Chief Shields.

Advertisement

RELATED: Vigil held for missing 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student

Crawford was last seen publicly on Oct. 30 at a store along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. Jones told police she last saw Crawford after giving her a ride to the liquor store. Jones said they came back to the apartment, Crawford went to bed and was gone the next day. Jones also told investigators their apartment door was locked. But according to the report, Crawford’s key to the apartment was one of the things she left behind. The only items missing were Alexis' phone, I.D. and credit card.

The medical examiner's office ruled Saturday that Crawford's cause of death was asphyxiation.

Family, friends and the Clark Atlanta University community are still in shock. The news comes on the heels of an extensive week-long search.

RELATED: Police release new photos of missing Clark Atlanta student

Brantley waived his first appearance Saturday at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5.

Jones will appear before a judge on Monday.

MORE: Roommate, roommate's boyfriend charged, cause of death revealed in case of missing CAU student

A funeral is scheduled for Nov. 16 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens. For more information on the funeral arrangements click here.