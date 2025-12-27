Atlanta police officer found dead with someone else on Colledge Avenue

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after finding two people dead on Colledge Avenue. (FOX 5)

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after finding two people, including an Atlanta police officer, dead in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

What we know:

The department said officers performed a welfare check at a home in the 600 block of Cooledge Avenue around 4 p.m. Saturday. When they went inside, officers found a man and a woman dead.

One of the dead people has been identified as an APD officer.

Police have not released what led to the deaths, but said they are not looking for any suspects. They said there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released. It is also unclear if there was a relationship between the two individuals.

Officials have not said if the male or female victim was the officer.