5 people shot at Gorge Amphitheater campground; suspect in custody

A person has been taken into custody after the Grant County Sheriff's Office issued an ‘active shooter’ alert at a campground near the Gorge Amphitheater.

Around 8:48 p,.m., the sheriff's office posted on Facebook: "Active shooter at Gorge Amphitheater. If at the Gorge, seek cover. Run, hider or fight suspect. PIO Foreman enroute to scene. Will not answer phone while driving. Follow this post for updates."

At 9:19 p.m., the sheriff's office wrote that the shooter was in custody. They clarified that the shooting was at a campground, not inside the concert venue.

Five people were shot. The sheriff's office has not specified the extent of the injuries.

It's unclear if there are any deaths.

The Gorge Amphitheater is a popular outdoor summer concert venue in Quincy.

The shooting took place as Beyond Wonderland, a two-day EDM festival, was underway. Many festival attendees are camping on the grounds near the venue.

We are working to learn if Saturday's shooting will affect Sunday's show.

This is a developing story.

