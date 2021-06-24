Suspect dead after shooting involving Forsyth County deputies, officials say

A suspect died after a shooting involving Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies, officials confirmed Thursday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said their agents are responding to the shooting at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, authorities said.

Officials later confirmed the suspect was deceased.

No other details were surrounding the shooting were immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

