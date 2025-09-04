Suspect in 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston's shooting identified

The Brief Atlanta police have identified the suspect who shot and killed 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston as Quinterrious Kyson Turner. Royalston was returning home when he was mistaken for an intruder, according to police. Turner, who is still on the run, recently spent time behind bars for aggravated battery, according to criminal records.



Atlanta police have identified the suspect in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy who was trying to enter his own home.

What we know:

Police say Quinterrious Kyson Turner is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that claimed the life of Daquavius Royalston.

Daquavius Royalston (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a townhouse community on Mulberry Row in southeast Atlanta on Labor Day. Police say Royalston was returning home and believe he was mistaken for an intruder.

Dig deeper:

According to criminal records, Turner recently spent time behind bars for aggravated battery.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the information for this report.







