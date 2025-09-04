Suspect in 16-year-old Daquavius Royalston's shooting identified
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have identified the suspect in a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy who was trying to enter his own home.
What we know:
Police say Quinterrious Kyson Turner is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting that claimed the life of Daquavius Royalston.
Daquavius Royalston (FOX 5 Atlanta)
The backstory:
The shooting happened at a townhouse community on Mulberry Row in southeast Atlanta on Labor Day. Police say Royalston was returning home and believe he was mistaken for an intruder.
Dig deeper:
According to criminal records, Turner recently spent time behind bars for aggravated battery.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the information for this report.