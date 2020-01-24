Suspect connected to Gwinnett County double homicide arrested

The man suspected of shooting and killing a Gwinnett County man and his nephew in November was arrested Friday, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Sirmons is believed to have shot and killed 55-year-old Derrick Dennis and his nephew, 30-year old Josh Dennis, inside of a Gwinnett County home.

The home was located on Beaver Springs Lane in Norcross, according to investigators.

Gwinnett County Police investigators identified Sirmons as the primary suspect in a double homicide on November 2.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Sirmons was arrested in Atlanta around 5:00 a.m. without incident at 165 Ruzelle Drive.

He was taken the Gwinnett County Police Department.

U.S. Marshals, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputies, Gwinnett County Police and Atlanta Police were all involved in the investigation that led to Sirmons arrest.

Authorities said Sirmons is also wanted for other crimes, including for aggravated assault in Bibb County and aggravated assault in Cobb County. He also has warrants in Gwinnett County for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to a separate incident in 2015.

"To begin with, he was involved in a shooting in Cobb County," U.S. Marshals Service investigator Frank Lempka said. "In 2015 He was involved in another shooting in Gwinnett County and then after that, was involved in a stabbing down in Bibb County, which is the Macon, GA area."

Sirmons was booked in the Gwinnett County jail and is being held without bond.