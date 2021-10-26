Police: 2nd suspect charged with murder of 15-year-old girl at Atlanta Waffle House

article

Atlanta police have charged a second suspect in the murder of a teenage girl outside a southeast Atlanta Waffle House.

Officials say 15-year-old Diamond Johnson was shot and killed on the night of May 1 outside the Waffle House on the 700 block of Glenwood Avenue. Two other teenaged victims were also found shot on the scene.

Police said there were several fights between teens that were broken up by security before the shooting.

15-year-old Diamond Johnson (Photo courtesy APD)

Monday, investigators announced the arrest of 18-year-old Tariq Grier in connection with the shooting.

Officers took Grier into custody on Oct. 18. He's now charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Grier is the second suspect under arrest as part of the investigation. The first, 31-year-old Elizabeth Parham, was arrested on May 21 and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Elizabeth Parham (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation remains open. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

