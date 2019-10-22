Suspect charged with homicide in Covington hit-and-run

Police have arrested and charged a suspect in the hit-and-run of two pedestrians on a Covington road.

On the night of Oct. 7, police say 39-year-old Amy Barron and 36-year-old Masika Robinson were trying to cross West Street in Covington when a van came over the nearby hill and didn't stop. According to officials, Robinson attempted to pull Barron out of the way, but she was hit with full force by the van.

Barron was flown to Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition. Two days later, her family said goodbye and made the difficult decision to take her off of life support.

Barron's aunt, Vicki Johnston, said the hit-and-run victim was supposed to be going camping to celebrate her young grandson's birthday that weekend.

“They were going camping doing the birthday thing and now we won’t get to do that. That little 2-year-old grandson of hers will never know her,” Johnston said.

With such a loud noise and the degree of injuries, police believed whoever struck the pair must have known, but kept going anyway.

“The individual that was operating the vehicle that struck the two individuals did know that they did strike two people,” Covington Police Captain Ken Malcom told FOX 5.

During the investigation, police say they received a tip that led them to focus on Covington resident Oliver Alonso Shepherd, who had been previously wanted for a probation violation out of Newton County. Shortly after arresting Shepherd, police say they found his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, which matched a description of the van involved in the hit and run and had damage to its hood.

On Monday, police say they met with Shepherd for an interview. At that time, they say he admitted to hitting both women with his van on West Street.

Police have charged Shepherd with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident.