Suspect charged with murder in Mother's Day mass shooting in DeKalb County

Police arrested a suspect, accused of shooting multiple people at a condominium in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened on Sunday at Brannon Hill Condominium. Police have not identified the suspect in custody, who faces murder and aggravated assault.

Police said an additional suspect, who has not been arrested, is charged with three counts of murder.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at an apartment complex off Memorial Drive in DeKalb County on May 8, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police were called to the shooting at 7:39 p.m. on Old Hampton Drive. Police found five people shot. Three were dead at the scene and a sixth person arrived at the hospital in serious condition after the shooting.

"We will be aggressive in bringing people, who may have committed those crimes, to justice," DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

Residents of the Brannon Hill Condominiums say they're living under threat of violence daily. Resident King Browna said he's seen multiple shootings and "illegal stuff" at the condo complex.

Police have not identified any of the victims.

