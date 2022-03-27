Suspect arrested in robbery of Marco's Pizza in Douglas County

article

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect connected to a robbery of a pizza restaurant.

Police did not identify the person, but said they were wanted for the robbery of Marco's Pizza on Chapel Hill Road.

Officials said, at around 9:20 p.m. on March 17, a man entered the Marcos Pizza, brandished a firearm at an employee and demanded money from the register.

After taking money, the man fled.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

