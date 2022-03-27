Expand / Collapse search
Suspect arrested in robbery of Marco's Pizza in Douglas County

(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a suspect connected to a robbery of a pizza restaurant. 

Police did not identify the person, but said they were wanted for the robbery of Marco's Pizza on Chapel Hill Road

Officials said, at around 9:20 p.m. on March 17, a man entered the Marcos Pizza, brandished a firearm at an employee and demanded money from the register. 

After taking money, the man fled. 

No employees were injured during the robbery. 

