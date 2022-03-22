Police searching for accused of armed robbery at Douglas County pizza place

article

Douglas County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a masked man wanted for an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant.

Officials say at around 9:20 p.m. on March 17, a man entered the Marcos Pizza on the 4300 block of Chapel Hill Road.

According to investigators, the man brandished a firearm at an employee and demanded money from the register.

After taking a disclosed amount of money, the man fled.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

