Suspect arrested in Jonesboro carjacking, kidnapping involving grandmother

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Police recovered a car involved in a kidnapping, carjacking at Bastone in West Midtown. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County.

The unnamed suspect was captured in DeKalb County.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on North Main Street in Jonesboro. Police said 83-year-old Shirley McCurry was sitting in the passenger seat of a car at a convenience store in Clayton County when a man jumped behind the wheel and drove off.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed in light clothing apparently talking on the cell phone. He looks at the SUV and walks over as the passenger window rolls down. The man gestures toward McCurry and gets behind the wheel.

Hours passed before the SUV was sighted. Police said the kidnapper and carjacker drove to Bastone on Howell Mill in West Midtown.

Phillip McCurry picked up his mom outside the restaurant on Howell Mill Road in Atlanta after her terrifying ordeal that lasted hours.

"I'm just relieved that she's alright now," he told FOX 5. "I got my momma back, I thought I lost her."

The carjacker took off. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about the suspect and arrest.