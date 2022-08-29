Missing 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl last seen in July

article

The Gwinnett Police Department is asking the public for help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen over a month ago.

Officials say 16-year-old Susana Morales was last seen by her mother on July 26. According to a GoFundMe posted by her sister, Morales had been walking home from a friend's house but never made it home.

Since then, no one has heard from or seen Morales.

Detectives say that, while they do not believe Morales is in any specific danger, they have exhausted all leads in the case and are hoping someone can come forward with new information.

If you have any information to share in this case, please call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).