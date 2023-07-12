Supporters of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau consider legal action

The division in the city of South Fulton continues with supporters of the mayor talking about legal action.

They say the current city council is the problem in the 6-year-old city, not the mayor.

"We have to take some kind of charge in order to hold onto our city," longtime resident Jewel Johnson exclaimed.

Several South Fulton residents gathered at Bojangles on Fulton Industrial Boulevard to talk about the non-cohesive way the city has been run.

They support Mayor Khalid Kamau despite his weekend burglary arrest, and believe members of the city council are the real problem.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Supporters of Mayor Khalid Kamau met at a Bojangles restaurant on July 12, 2023 to discuss action.

"The past mayor we had has never left the city. These are the most corrupt people I have ever seen. I have been in Fulton County just about all my life," Johnson said.

FOX 5 asked her to clarify who she was alleging was corrupt.

"The council people," Johnson responded. "All of them."

These supporters say the charges against the mayor were blown out of proportion, and the calls for his resignation are hypocritical.

" … you're gonna ask one person to resign, [when] you have other city council members that have done the same thing," former South Fulton council member Rosie Jackson commented, referring to District 7 Council member Linda Pritchett. "You have one person that broke in a house that she was living in. She was evicted."

Council member Pritchett

FOX 5 reached out to Pritchett who says her burglary arrest in 2020 was "totally different," and was dropped by then District Attorney Paul Howard.

"At the time, I had a pending lawsuit. At the time, I was a candidate. I was not an elected official," Pritchett said. "Since that time, those charges have been dropped."

These residents say desperate times call for desperate measures.

Reporter: Are you saying Gov. Kemp should step in?

"Something needs to happen," Jackson asserted. "There are some strange things happening in the city of South Fulton."

The Mayor's supporters say once they inform enough people about their position, they will take more official action.