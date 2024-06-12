Super speeder caught going 115mph on Sandy Springs highway

Sandy Springs police have a message to drivers on Georgia 400: Slow down.

On Monday night, the Sandy Springs Police Department said they caught a driver going 50 miles over the speed limit.

Officials say traffic units were monitoring traffic on Georgia 400's southbound when they observed a vehicle going 115 miles per hour.

The speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour.

Police shared a photo of their radar picking up the triple-digit speeds.

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

Officials say the driver was given a citation for the super speeder violation.

"We want to remind everyone, speeding and reckless driving will not be tolerated in Sandy Springs," officials said.

This isn't the first high-speed driver caught on the highway. Less than a week before, officials say they clocked a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V going 143 miles per hour.