SunTrust Park to host winter Olympic-style event this December

Baseball season is over, so what is SunTrust Park to do during the winter? It’s going host an internationally sanctioned snow sports event.

Tickets for the Visa Big Air Presented By Land Rover went on sale this week for the two-day event on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, highlighting several Olympic-style winter competitions for elite athletes.

A 15-story steel scaffold jump structure will be installed on the field at SunTrust Park. The world's best freeskiers and snowboarders will be invited to make the drop into a “40-degree in-run, then launch themselves off the jump at speeds up to 40 miles per hour to perform their biggest tricks while traveling up to 70 feet in the air.” About 800 tons of snow is expected to be created for the surface.

U.S. Freeski Olympians Julia Krass, Maggie Voisin, two-time Olympic medalist Nick Goepper, Olympic gold medalists Red Gerard, Jamie Anderson and the 2018-19 FIS Snowboard Overall Crystal Globe Winner Chris Corning, representing the U.S. Snowboard Team, have confirmed to be in attendance.

Single-day tickets run $25 to $75 with premium seats up to $200. Two-day passes run $40 to $140 with premium seats up to $370.

Gates open both nights at 5:30 p.m.