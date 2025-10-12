Sunday weather in metro Atlanta: Sunny and mild weather

The Brief There’s no chance of rain for metro Atlanta, but a 20% chance of a stray shower will linger in eastern Georgia. Overnight temperatures will dip again into the mid-50s in metro Atlanta, with low 50s outside the Perimeter and even a few upper 40s in outlying areas. Monday will bring another pleasant, dry day with highs near 80 degrees.



A cool and comfortable start to Sunday will give way to a warm, mostly sunny afternoon across metro Atlanta, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Sunday weather for North Georgia

What we know:

There’s no chance of rain for metro Atlanta, but a 20% chance of a stray shower will linger in eastern Georgia, where cloud cover stretched from Clayton down through Athens, Greensboro, and Milledgeville early Sunday morning.

Most of the area began the day in the 50s, though Blue Ridge recorded 43 degrees — the coolest temperature so far this season in Fannin County.

Atlanta is expected to reach a high of 79 degrees, with Gainesville and Athens near 78, Milledgeville around 76, Peachtree City at 79, and Rome possibly reaching 81.

Monday in metro Atlanta

What we know:

Overnight temperatures will dip again into the mid-50s in metro Atlanta, with low 50s outside the Perimeter and even a few upper 40s in outlying areas.

Monday will bring another pleasant, dry day with highs near 80 degrees.

North Georgia weather ahead

What's next:

The week ahead looks warm and dry, with low to mid-80s expected Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures will cool slightly heading into Friday and Saturday, with highs returning to around 80 degrees.

Forbes said the next real chance for widespread rain could come next weekend, as a developing system moves in from the west.

"It’s been 53 days since we’ve seen at least a half-inch of rain officially at Hartsfield-Jackson," Forbes said. "Today’s 20% chance in eastern Georgia is really the only one we’ll see through the week ahead."

Overnight lows will remain 2 to 3 degrees above average through the weekend, keeping mornings cool but not cold.