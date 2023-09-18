Summerville state park hosts 'Outdoor Adventure Day' Saturday

From the desert-like grandeur of Providence Canyon to the 729-foot cascading Amicalola Falls, Georgia’s state parks and historic sites showcase our state’s surprisingly diverse natural landscape. And this Saturday is a perfect chance for visitors to show appreciation for these natural wonders — not to mention pitch in and help keep them beautiful.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is Your State Parks Day, during which Georgia’s State Parks & Historic Sites organize volunteer opportunities for visitors and host special programming celebrating the unique properties. Program examples include a Salamander Meander at F. D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain, the Flatwoods Fishing Derby at General Coffee State Park in Nicholls, and a cleanup event at Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site in Cartersville.

Meanwhile, over in Summerville at James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park, park staffers will host an Outdoor Adventure Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and the list of said adventures is a long one! We’re told there will be opportunities to try archery, two live reptile shows and a birds of prey show, and a kid’s fishing rodeo which includes prizes for young participants who catch a tagged catfish! All those activities must come with a hefty price of admission, right? Nope: there’s just a $5 parking fee.

With Your State Parks Day quickly approaching, we decided to spend a morning at James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park, learning more about Saturday’s big event and trying out a few of the activities for ourselves! Click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in Summerville — and click here to learn more about Your State Park Day events.