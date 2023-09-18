Expand / Collapse search

Summerville state park hosts 'Outdoor Adventure Day' Saturday

Day celebrates Georgia's state parks

There's no better time to explore one of Georgia's fascinating state parks than this Saturday. Sept. 23 is Your State Parks Day, which means many state parks and historic sites will be hosting special events.

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. - From the desert-like grandeur of Providence Canyon to the 729-foot cascading Amicalola Falls, Georgia’s state parks and historic sites showcase our state’s surprisingly diverse natural landscape. And this Saturday is a perfect chance for visitors to show appreciation for these natural wonders — not to mention pitch in and help keep them beautiful.

Saturday, Sept. 23 is Your State Parks Day, during which Georgia’s State Parks & Historic Sites organize volunteer opportunities for visitors and host special programming celebrating the unique properties. Program examples include a Salamander Meander at F. D. Roosevelt State Park in Pine Mountain, the Flatwoods Fishing Derby at General Coffee State Park in Nicholls, and a cleanup event at Etowah Indian Mounds Historic Site in Cartersville.

Meanwhile, over in Summerville at James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park, park staffers will host an Outdoor Adventure Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — and the list of said adventures is a long one! We’re told there will be opportunities to try archery, two live reptile shows and a birds of prey show, and a kid’s fishing rodeo which includes prizes for young participants who catch a tagged catfish! All those activities must come with a hefty price of admission, right? Nope: there’s just a $5 parking fee.  

With Your State Parks Day quickly approaching, we decided to spend a morning at James H. "Sloppy" Floyd State Park, learning more about Saturday’s big event and trying out a few of the activities for ourselves! Click the video player in this article for a look at our morning in Summerville — and click here to learn more about Your State Park Day events.