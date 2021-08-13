You probably already know that Georgia is home to some fantastic wineries, but you might not realize just how many vineyards and tasting rooms have popped up here in the Peach State. So, jump in the car and don’t forget your passport, because it’s time to take a summer vacation on the Georgia Wine Highway.

Georgia Wine Highway is a month-long event sponsored by Georgia Wine Producers and was created as a way to highlight the state’s booming wine industry. Featuring a total of nearly 50 wineries and tasting rooms across the state, Georgia Wine Highway is essentially a "choose your own adventure," which invites travelers to stop in and support the local businesses while enjoying a glass of their finest merlot, pinot grigio, or chardonnay.

Here’s how it works; Georgia Wine Highway passports are available for $75 through the Open Georgia Wine app or at any participating location, and passport holders are encouraged to visit as many of wineries and tasting rooms as they can (during regular business hours, of course), where they’ll receive either four tastings or one glass. Oh, and passport holders also get an​ Open Georgia Wine collectors’ glass, too! The passport is good throughout the month of August.

For a full list of the participating wineries and vineyards and more information on the event, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning cruising down the Georgia Wine Highway!

There are the wineries featured this morning on Good Day Atlanta:

Tesnatee River Winery and Meadery

Cottage Vineyard and Winery

Cavender Creek Vineyards