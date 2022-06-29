Police: Missing 16-year-old girl last seen walking in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police are hoping someone can help find a missing teenager who left home Tuesday afternoon.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 16-year-old Summer Faatuai.

According to police, at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Faatuai left her home on the 8900 block of Raven Drive without permission and never came back home. She was last seen walking northbound on Raven Drive.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 208 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Investigators say she has been diagnosed with ADHD and bipolar disorder.

Police say Faatuai was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, a green Rugrats shirt, and black shorts. She was also carrying a lavender book bag.

If you have any information that could help find Summer Faatuai, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747 or by dialing 911.