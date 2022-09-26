Sugar Hill business celebrates the 'spirit' of Oktoberfest

Is it a distillery? Yes. A brewery? Yes. A restaurant? Yes … that, too. But the founders of Sugar Hill Distillery say most of all, it’s a place for the community gather and have a good time — especially this time of year!

This morning, we got in the "spirit" (and we mean that literally!) of Oktoberfest with the fine folks at Sugar Hill Distillery in downtown Sugar Hill. Created by Jay and Keri Liebrock back in 2016, Sugar Hill Distillery produces its own rum, whiskey, vodka, and agave spirit — and also brews up German-style beer under the name of Apparition Brewing on the same equipment! And yes, there’s food to go along with all those drinks — Wunderbar Bierhaus is a full-service restaurant with a menu featuring specialties including a Hungarian goulash, sausage on pretzel bun, and Schweineschnitzel!

Sugar Hill Distillery is located at 1166 Church Street in Sugar Hill, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.

Of course, this seemed like a perfect time to visit Sugar Hill Distillery, considering the 187th Oktoberfest Festival is happening right now in Munich (and continues through Oct. 3). So, slip on your lederhosen and click the video player in this article to check out our morning celebrating in Sugar Hill!