Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, Rudolph Cereal return for the holidays
General Mills is bringing back some of its fan-favorite holiday cereals just in time for the holiday season.
The Minnesota-based food company announced the return of Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Rudolph Cereal.
According to General Mills, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch is a "holiday twist" on the classic version- with a "Christmas cookie taste in every square."
Rudolph Cereal features a hot cocoa-flavored cereal that includes marshmallows in the shapes of holiday trees, elf hats and Rudolph’s red nose.
Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch returns to store shelves (Credit: General Mills)
The cereals are available at major retailers nationwide.
But the new holiday treats aren’t just limited to eating with a spoon and cereal bowl.
General Mills said fans can get into the holiday spirit by making Betty Crocker Sugar Cookies, which are topped with Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch cereal or Betty Crocker brownies that include a cocoa and marshmallow Rudolph Cereal topping.
Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch and Rudolph Cereal (Credit: General Mills)
The company is also rolling out other holiday treats this season including Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls, and LÄRABAR Gingerbread Bars.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.