Study ranks best and worst states for seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

article

A recent study conducted by researchers at Caring.com has ranked the best and worst states for seniors during the coronavirus crisis.

Adults aged 65 and older are considered amongst the most vulnerable during the pandemic, with outbreaks reported at nursing homes across the nation. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that seniors account for 8 out of 10 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States.

According to Caring.com, it conducted the study “to shed light on which states are most effective at both slowing the spread of COVID-19 and treating those with the virus.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: People wear protective face masks in Washington Square Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 24, 2020 in New York City. Government guidelines encourage wearing a mask in public with strong social distancing in effec Expand

The study ranks the best ten states for seniors during the pandemic as:

1. Hawaii

2. Montana

Advertisement

3. Vermont

4. Maine

5. California

6. Alaska

7. Texas

8. Nevada

9. South Dakota

10. New Mexico

The Rainbow State found itself at the top of the list due to the fact that tourism, a major moneymaker for the state, has mostly come to a halt. Hawaii’s coronavirus infection and death rates (per capita) are also some of the lowest nationwide.

Many states in the Midwest and East Coast ranked at the bottom.

The states ranked as the worst for seniors are:

40. Georgia

41. Tennessee

42. Iowa

43. Virginia

44. Nebraska

45. Alabama

46. Kentucky

47. Connecticut

48. Ohio

49. Mississippi

50. Indiana

Click here to read more about the study.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.