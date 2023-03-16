Study find UV light from nail salon gel dryers may cause DNA damage, cell death

Get a popular gel manicure, and you are going to spend some time under a UV-nail polish dryer to cure the gel and harden the polish.

The lamps harden the gel, so that the polish lasts longer than traditional nail polish.

But, a new study finds repeated exposure to the type of ultraviolet light emitted by nail salon UV dryers may lead to DNA changes that could raise your risk of skin cancer.

Researchers at the University of California San Diego and University of Pittsburgh exposed human and mice cell lines to ultraviolet light, trying to mimic the UV light gel lamp users might be exposed to in a salon or at home.

They found chronic exposure to light emitted from the devices can cause cell death and DNA damage.

Dermatologist Dr. Heather Ivy says she has had several patients ask her whether gel lamps are safe.

Ivy says the risk is cumulative, meaning the more time you spend under the lamp, the higher the potential risk.

"So, definitely, if someone goes to the nail salon every other week and continually gets that DNA damage done, when they're drying their nails, that's definitely more risky than if they went, you know, once or twice a year for special occasions," Dr. Ivy says.

The FDA, which regulates the devices, says, while UV light can damage skin, causing wrinkles and skin cancer, the UV dryers are "low risk" when used as directed.

And, the agency says it has not received a single report of skin cancer from nail salon lamps.

If you're concerned about exposure, the FDA recommends choosing another type of manicure or pedicure.

"You could use normal nail polish that doesn't require that UV setting," Ivy says. "There's SNS, which just has you apply your finger into a dipped powder instead of having to get it set with the UV light."

She also recommends applying a broad based sunscreen to your hands before placing them under the lamp, or wearing gloves without fingertips.

In general, the FDA recommends limiting the use of UV dryer lamps to no more than 10 minutes per hand, per manicure.

"We've just got to remember that it's about cumulative dose," Dr. Ivy says. "So, everything in moderation, if you find that it's very important to your life. But, yeah, it is something that you want to be cognizant about."