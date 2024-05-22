6 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Newton County

article

Six students are recovering after a school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 the crash happened on Covington Road right in front of Middle Ridge Elementary School.

According to investigators, the bus hit another vehicle.

School officials say six students were taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital for treatment. The driver of the second vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

Thankfully, everyone is expected to recover from their injuries.

Officials say the Georgia State Patrol is investigating what led up to the crash.

The crash shut down part of the area around the school while crews worked at the scene. It has since been reopened.