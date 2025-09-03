Student stabbed Wednesday during fight at South Gwinnett High School

article

The Brief Student stabbed while breaking up fight at South Gwinnett High. Injured student hospitalized, expected to recover. Suspect arrested; other students face school discipline.



A student at South Gwinnett High School was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being stabbed while trying to break up a fight, according to school officials.

What we know:

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., when two students got into a fight. A third student who intervened was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The school said the injured student is expected to recover.

Principal Rodney Jordan called the incident "unacceptable" and said it would not be tolerated on campus. The two students who fought will face school disciplinary action, while the student accused of stabbing their classmate has been arrested and is facing criminal charges.

In a letter to families, the principal emphasized that student and staff safety remain the school’s top priority. He said administrators and staff acted quickly to ensure the school day continued without disruption.

Families were reminded of anonymous reporting options, including the district’s "GCPS Tips" app, the P3Campus website, and text reporting services.