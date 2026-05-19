Student injured in shooting near Stone Mountain High Tuesday morning

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The Brief A student was injured in a shooting near a bus stop Tuesday morning in DeKalb County. Police said the shooting happened near Stone Mill Drive and Juliette Road. DeKalb County Schools and police are investigating the incident.



A student was injured in a shooting near a bus stop Tuesday morning close to Stone Mountain High School, according to DeKalb County officials.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers responded around 7:51 a.m. to reports of a shooting near Stone Mill Drive and Juliette Road.

Police said one person at the scene suffered very minor injuries. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In a statement, the DeKalb County School District said the incident involved a Stone Mountain High School student at a bus stop.

What they're saying:

School officials said emergency personnel responded immediately and the student’s parent or guardian was notified.

District leaders said school administration and the district’s Division of Public Safety are actively investigating the incident and that appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

The school district also encouraged families to speak with their children about the importance of making positive choices, resolving conflicts appropriately, and reporting concerns to school staff.

What's next:

Because the investigation involves students and remains active, officials said no additional details would be released at this time.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if any arrests have been made or if any charges will be filed. It is also unclear if the shooting involved another student or if it was random.